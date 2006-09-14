Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

Senior to Be Honored for Act of HeroismANNVILLE, Pa. – Lebanon Valley College football team member Jake Peterson (Birdsboro, Pa./Daniel Boone), who helped save the life of a young child earlier this summer, will be recognized for his act of heroism at halftime of Saturday’s home game versus Juniata.In July, Peterson, a senior safety for the Dutchmen, and his sister, Allison, were working as lifeguards at a pool when 6-year-old Seth Boyce went under the surface. He was removed from the pool by other swimmers, but had stopped breathing after water had filled his lungs. But after Jake and Allison administered CPR, Boyce began breathing on his own.Boyce and his mother, Jennifer, will join Jake and Allison for the halftime ceremony.Saturday’s game is a 1 p.m. kickoff.