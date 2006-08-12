Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

NEWS RELEASE w/ pdf, satellite coordinates, bios, quotes and event times The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame20 legends to be immortalized this weekend in South Bend, Ind.MORRISTOWN, N.J., August 10, 2006 - College football fans from across the country will join the National Football Foundation August 11-12 by gathering at the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., to pay tribute to the storied careers of 20 of the game’s greatest stars at the organization’s annual Enshrinement Festival.SATELLITE FEED COORDINATES AND TIMES30-second interviews with each member of the 2006 Hall of Fame Class and b-roll at the following times:* Friday, August 11 between 3:30 pm - 3:45 pm, EDT (All but Rice and Friesz)* Saturday, August 12 between 9:00 pm - 9:15 pm, EDT (All Hall of Famers)AMC 5 Transponder 12B.Uplink Frequency: 14329.625 VerticalDownlink Frequency: 12029 HorizontalData rate: 5500000 bps or 5.5FEC rate: 3/4Symbal rate: 3978723 bpslo Freq: 107502006 DIVISION I-A ENSHRINEMENT CLASSPLAYERSCornelius Bennett – LB, Alabama, 1983-86 Tom Curtis – DB, Michigan, 1967-69 Anthony Davis – RB, Southern California, 1972-74 Keith Dorney – OT, Penn State, 1975-78 Jim Houston – E, Ohio State, 1957-59 John Huarte – QB, Notre Dame, 1962-64 Roosevelt Leaks – FB, Texas, 1972-74 Mark May – OT, Pittsburgh, 1977-80 Joe Washington – RB, Oklahoma, 1972-75 Paul Wiggin – DT, Stanford, 1954-56 David Williams – WR, Illinois, 1983-85COACHESPat Dye – East Carolina (1974-79), Wyoming (1980), Auburn (1981-92),153-62-5Don Nehlen – Bowling Green (1968-76), West Virginia, (1980-2000), 202-128-82006 DIVISIONAL ENSHRINEMENT CLASSPLAYERSKevin Dent – DB, Jackson State, 1985-88John Friesz – QB, Idaho, 1986-89Ronnie Mallett – End, Central Arkansas, 1978-81 Jerry Rice – WR, Mississippi Valley State, 1981-84COACHESDick Farley – Williams (Mass.) (1987-2003), 114-19-3 John Gagliardi – Carroll College (Mont.) (1949-52), Saint John’s Univ.(Minn.) (1952-present), 432-118-11Vernon “Skip” McCain – Maryland State (1948-63), 102-21-52006 ENSHRINEMENT FESTIVAL AWARD HONOREESCHRIS SCHENKEL AWARDJohnny Holliday, broadcaster, University of MarylandBERT McGRANE AWARD, presented by the Football Writers Association of America John Junker, president/CEO, Tostitos Fiesta BowlFounded in 1947, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame inducted its first class of inductees in 1951. The first class included 32 players and 19 coaches, including Illinois' Red Grange, Notre Dame's Knute Rockne, Amos Alonzo Stagg and Carlisle's Jim Thorpe. Out of the more than4.5 million individuals who have played college football over the past 138 years, only 800 players and 173 coaches have been immortalized with a place in the sport’s most hallowed institution.“We are very pleased to have the opportunity to enshrine another exceptional class of college football hall legends,” said NFF President Steven J.Hatchell. “Each year our hard-working Honors Court, chaired by Gene Corrigan, does an outstanding job in ensuring the game’s legends are duly recognized.”268 schools are represented with at least one College Football Hall of Famer. The current building in South Bend, Ind. was built in 1995 as a $17 million state-of-the-art interactive facility for fans of all ages. This year the Enshrinement Festival will include a celebrity golf tournament and concert on Friday, the Enshrinement Parade and Fan Fest on Saturday and the Enshrinement Dinner that evening.The next class of College Football Hall of Famers will be inducted at the 49h NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 5, 2006, at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City. They will be officially enshrined at the Hall in South Bend during ceremonies in August of 2007.CRITERIA1. First and Foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams.2. A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation's Honors Courts ten years after his final year of intercollegiate football played.3. While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and his fellow man with love of his country. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether or not the candidate earned a college degree.4. Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years*. For example, to be eligible for the 2006 ballot,the player must have played his last year in 1956 or thereafter. Inaddition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.5. A coach becomes eligible three years after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage*.(*Those players that do not comply with the 50-year rule and coaches that have not won 60% of their games may still be eligible for consideration by the Division I-A and Divisional Honors Review Committees, which examine unique cases.)DIVISION I-A ENSHRINEE BIOGRAPHIES and QUOTESCornelius BennettUniversity of AlabamaLinebacker, 1983-86A devastating hitter and dynamic defender, Cornelius Bennett dominated in four seasons as the undisputed defensive leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide.At 6 feet 4 inches tall and 215 pounds, Bennett twice earned First Team All-America honors, a unanimous choice in 1986. That year, he finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, received the Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year. A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, Bennett was voted Defensive Player of the Game in victories at the 1985 Aloha Bowl and the 1986 Sun Bowl.A member of Alabama’s Team of the Century, Bennett was named the school’s Player of the Decade for the 1980’s. A team captain in 1986, he amassed 287 career tackles and 15 sacks, 10 of which came in 1986. Selected second overall in the 1987 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Bennett played 14 years in the NFL and made five appearances in the Super Bowl, four as a part of the Buffalo Bills’ memorable run in the 1990s. Currently, Bennett resides in Golden Beach, Florida.On his memories from his college playing days… “Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama, and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.”On comparisons to his college and pro football careers… “They were very similar. My legacy in college football prepared me for my legacy in pro football. I had great coaches in college, Ray Perkins, and in the pros, Marv Levy among them, and they just went hand in hand with each other.”Tom CurtisUniversity of MichiganDefensive Back, 1967-69Opposing quarterbacks beware! Lurking deep within the defensive secondary stands one of the greatest interception threats in NCAA history, Michigan’s Tom Curtis. A consensus First Team All-America selection in 1969, Curtis set an NCAA career record with 431 interception return yards and led the nation with 10 picks in 1968. With 25 career interceptions, he is the all-time leader at Michigan, ranks second all-time in BIG TEN Conference history and is tied for fourth in NCAA history. A two-time First Team All-Conference selection, Curtis led the Wolverines in interceptions for three straight seasons and helped guide them to a share of the BIG TEN title in 1969.A recipient of the academic Frederic Matthaei Award in 1968, Curtis went on to graduate with a degree in Economics in 1970. Following graduation, he was drafted by the Baltimore Colts, played two seasons in the NFL, and appeared in Super Bowl V. Owner and publisher of the Football News and three NFL team publications, Curtis remains active in the community with the Haileah/Miami Springs Rotary and the NFL Alumni Association in Miami, Florida.On what this induction day means to him… “It’s like a moment frozen in time. I’m not going to have many days like I have today. My grandkids and great grandkids will be proud and I’m really happy to provide that as a family legacy.”On one particular moment that stands out among the rest from his playing days… “My last regular season game against Ohio State, they had won 23 or so games in a row, and I had two interceptions, the last one being the 25th of my career, and 25 was my number. Now I look back and find that to be quite ironic.”Anthony DavisUniversity of Southern CaliforniaRunning Back, 1972-74Continuing in a long line of legendary USC Hall of Fame running backs, Anthony Davis has cemented himself as one of the greatest rushers in PAC-8 and NCAA history. He becomes the sixth Trojan in six consecutive years to enter college football’s national shrine.A unanimous First Team All-America selection, Davis finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1974. A two-time First Team All-Conference pick, he became the first player in PAC-8 history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in three individual seasons. A two-time recipient of the Voit Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player on the West Coast, Davis led USC in rushing, scoring and kick return yardage for three consecutive seasons.A proven winner, Davis guided the Trojans to a 31-3-2 record, three conference titles, three Rose Bowl victories and two national championships in three years. Upon the completion of his career, he accumulated 24 school, conference and NCAA records, including over 5,400 all-purpose yardsand 52 touchdowns. Following a brief NFL career, Davis became a successfulreal estate developer and continues to serve as a motivational speaker for youth in Irvine, California where he currently resides.On what his induction means to his career… “It means I’m inducted with some great athletes both from my school and from college football. If you had told me 30 years ago I’d be in the College Football Hall of Fame, I would’ve thought you were crazy because I really wanted to play baseball. I never thought I’d play college football, let alone play well enough to be a Hall of Famer.”On the tradition of USC…“Southern California is a hotbed of football talent, and generations of people have gone to USC from those areas to make it what it is. People still talk to me about our 1974 come from behind win over ND, 55-24, and our1972 victory over them to catapult us to the national championship. It’s a tradition that many people have contributed to and I’m happy to be a part of.”Keith DorneyPennsylvania State UniversityOffensive Tackle, 1975-78An immovable force and staple on the Penn State offensive line, Keith Dorney proved his prowess on the athletic field and in the classroom. A two-time First Team All-America selection, unanimous in 1978, Dorney saw action in the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game his senior year. Named National Lineman of the Year by the Columbus Touchdown Club, he helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 38-10 record and four straight bowl appearances.Dedicated to his studies, Dorney was named to the Penn State Dean’s List numerous times and was named to the Academic All-America First Team in 1978.Named to Penn State’s All-Century First Team, Dorney was selected 19th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1979 NFL Draft. In a nine-year NFL career, he made one Pro Bowl and earned the Ed Block Courage Award in 1987.Following his playing days, Dorney has worked with children and young adults as a full-time special education teacher for True to Life Children’s Services and also coaches the defensive line at a local high school in Santa Rosa, California.On the things he’ll remember most about his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame… “That it’s just a tremendous honor, to be here with guys like Dave Williams, Cornelius Bennett, Anthony Davis, to be associated with all the people that came before us, I’m just happy to be a part of it.”On his experiences with a younger Joe Paterno… “Joe is a stern task master. He demands a lot from his players and coaches.It was a real swift kick in the butt to go up there as a 17-year old freshman, but I wouldn’t be the man I am today without him.”Jim HoustonThe Ohio State UniversityEnd, 1957-59A fierce competitor and team leader, Jim Houston guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to great heights and solidified himself as one of his era’s legendary athletes.A First Team All-America selection in 1958, Houston was invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Game and Hula Bowl. A two-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named team MVP twice and led the Buckeyes to a 9-1 record, the BIG TEN title and a National Championship in 1957.Following graduation in 1960, Houston was selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft. Dominating on the professional level, he made four Pro Bowl appearances and served as team captain seven times in his 13-year career.Off the field, Houston continues to work with Canada Life Insurance Company, where he has been for more than 40 years. A native of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, he is a former president of the NFL Alumni Cleveland Chapter and continuesto assist at various local hospitals and children’sorganizations.On the best thing about being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame… “Just to be recognized and excited that I’m joining a lot of great Ohio State people that are already here, it’s just overwhelming.”On the things he remembers most about Coach Woody Hayes… “There was nobody like Coach Hayes. Woody was a guy that prepared for absolutely everything. He would even plan out his tirades in practice to get the most out of us. Just a great guy to play for and a great man.”John HuarteUniversity of Notre DameQuarterback, 1962-64One of the great quarterbacks of his day, Notre Dame’s John Huarte assembled one of the finest single-season performances in school history in 1964.Claiming national awards and setting records, he guided the Fighting Irish to a share of the national championship and firmly stamped his place in college football lore.In 1964, Huarte became the 30th recipient of the Heisman Trophy, was named Back of the Year by the UPI and Football News and ranked third nationally in total offense. In a season where he earned MVP honors in the North-South Shrine Game and College All-Star Game, he set 12 school records, including single-season passing yards (2,062) and touchdown passes (16).Following graduation, Huarte was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the 1965 AFL Draft and spent 12 seasons in professional football in the AFL, NFL and WFL. The owner of Arizona Tile Company, Huarte has proven to be a highly successful businessman, expanding the company to six branches. He currently lives in Pacific Palisades, California.On his inclusion among the greats at the College Football Hall of Fame… “The main thing is when you run your eyes over the list of all the great players over the years who have gotten in, to be part of that company, is really special. My name is associated with the history of the game and all the great players.”On going from backup to Heisman Trophy winner in one season… “It was a gritty experience to not play and then going in as a starter my last year. I had done a lot of scrimmaging on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but to not have that opportunity my first few years and then the last, to set a lot of new records, it changed my life.”Roosevelt LeaksUniversity of TexasFullback, 1972-74A tremendous running back and fearless pioneer, Roosevelt Leaks became the first black athlete to earn All-America and All-Conference honors for the Texas Longhorns, forever changing the complexion of football at Texas and the Southwest Conference.Prior to suffering a serious knee injury that hampered his senior season, Leaks earned consensus First Team All-America honors in 1973 and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. A two-time First Team All-Conference selection, he was named Southwest Conference MVP in 1973, while setting the conference record for rushing yards (1,415). A team captain and MVP, Leaks guided the Longhorns to two conference titles. Drafted in the fifth round of the 1974 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, Leaks enjoyed a nine-year professional career with the Colts and Buffalo Bills.A community minded individual, Leaks hosts an annual charity golf tournament for children in East Austin, Texas. In 2003, he became the first recipient of the Living Legends Award presented by the Ministry of Challenge.On playing for Coach Darrell Royal…“Coach Royal was very disciplined, he had players who could make plays for him, but he had great people, he never expected less than your best and never tolerated anything otherwise as well.On how his Texas teams would stack up against today’s unit… “We would’ve been a little bit small. We could play with anybody back then, but today, they are very gifted talented team right now, very quick and very big. It sure would be fun.”Mark MayUniversity of PittsburghOffensive Tackle, 1977-80A massive specimen at 6 feet 6 inches tall and 280 pounds, Mark May was the anchor of the Pittsburgh offensive line and the leader of a historic Panther team. In 1980, he captained the team that went 11-1 and finished #2 in the AP final rankings, a squad that featured three other College Football Hall of Fame teammates, Jimbo Covert, Hugh Green and Dan Marino.A First Team All-America selection in 1980, May became the 35th recipient of the Outland Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top interior lineman. A participant in the 1981 Hula and Japan Bowls, May helped guide the Panthers to four bowl game appearances and three AP Top 10 finishes.Following graduation in 1981, May was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. In all, he enjoyed a 13-year NFL career, which included two Super Bowl championships. A current studio analyst for ESPN, May maintains a dedicated philanthropic schedule. A member of Nancy Reagan’s “Team Up Against Drugs” program, he is the honorary chairman of the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Association and a United Way spokesperson. May currently resides in Mesa, Arizona.On what it means to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame….“It’s an extreme honor, very humbling, to look at these players who I’m going in with, to be inducted with those guys, it’s just incredible.On what made his Pitt teams so successful… “We all came from parts unknown, Mississippi, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, we banded together as a group and wouldn’t let anybody stand in our way. We still keep in contact today, and I think that says a lot about how closely knit we were.”Joe WashingtonUniversity of OklahomaRunning Back, 1972-75“Like smoke through a keyhole” is how legendary Oklahoma running back Joe Washington described his running style during the days he ruled the BIG-8 Conference. Upon the completion of his remarkable Sooner career, Washington stood atop the school’s all-time career rushing list with over 4,000 yards.For two extraordinary seasons, Washington dominated the national scene. In 1974, he earned unanimous First Team All-America status as a running back, was named National Player of the Year and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. In 1975, Washington was named First Team All-America as a kick returner and placed fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Both seasons, Washington’s offensive brilliance led to Sooner national championships. A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, Washington’s teams lost only twice in 46 career games.Selected in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, Washington played 10 seasons in the NFL and was named MVP of the Redskins in 1981. He is currently the owner of a marketing and advertising company and lives in Lutherville, Maryland.On his reaction to learning the news of his induction… “I just was really shocked. I had a good friend, Clendon Thomas, who I thought should get in, and the fact that I’m before him, it’s just disbelief.”On his place in college football history… “Just to be inducted with these guys with all the greats, it says it all.It’s such an honor, I think it just speaks for itself.”Paul WigginStanford UniversityDefensive Tackle, 1954-56A dominating defensive tackle, Stanford’s Paul Wiggin owned the line of scrimmage for three punishing years. A two-time First Team All-America selection, Wiggin was invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Game in1956 and the Hula Bowl in 1957. A two-time All-Pacific Conference pick, he is one of only two players in Stanford history to return as head coach. A three-year starter and letterwinner, Wiggin was named the school’s Defensive Player of the Century in fan voting.Also a Rugby player and noted scholar, Wiggin earned his bachelor’s degree in 1956 and a master’s degree in 1959. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 1957 NFL Draft, Wiggin enjoyed an 11-year professional career. During his off-seasons, he taught high school and college classes, and coached defensive tackles at spring practice for Stanford. When his playing days finally ended, Wiggin coached the Kansas City Chiefs and Stanford University for three years each. Currently, he serves as the Director of Pro Scouting for the Minnesota Vikings and resides in Edina, Minnesota.On his reaction to learning of his induction… “More than anyone else, I think I was surprised, since I last played college football 49 years ago. For this to happen at this stage of my life, you don’t expect something like that to happen. What I really realized was how much it has meant to my family to get in. That as much as anything else. They were so excited about this, they’re just absolutely rejoicing in this.”On what means the most to him about his college playing days… “As I look back in college, if I had anything that meant something to me, it was probably the fact that I had the respect of my teammates, more than any other honor. I can go back and talk about the way we played, how hard we played, as your life unfolds, I’ve really come to appreciate the fact that some of things I remember is respect. “I think that’s the great thing about college football, my greatest memories are that.David WilliamsUniversity of IllinoisWide Receiver, 1983-85One of the greatest wide receivers of all-time, Illinois’ David Williams finished his collegiate career as the second-leading receiver in NCAA history with 245 receptions and 3,195 receiving yards in only 33 games.Collecting numerous records and awards, Williams was the only two-time unanimous First Team All-America on the 2005 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. In 1984, he led the nation with a BIG TEN record 101 receptions, becoming only the second player in NCAA history to surpass the 100-reception mark in a single-season. In 1986, Williams was named Illinois Athlete of the Year and participated in the Japan Bowl.The holder of every Illinois receiving record, Williams twice earned First Team All-Conference recognition and team MVP honors. In 1983, he led the Fighting Illini to their first BIG TEN title in 20 years. Following two seasons in the NFL, Williams flourished in the Canadian Football League where he earned All-Star status five times and was named league MVP in 1988.He currently works in sales and lives in Cardena, California.On what it means to join the greats in the College Football Hall of Fame… ‘It shows that my parents did a good job, my school did a good job, my brother did a good job, all my influences in life did a good job in helping me achieve what I wanted and hoped for.”On helping Illinois reach the Rose Bowl for the first time in 20 years… “Seeing how the city came together that season was special. We went 9-0 in the Big Ten that year, beat everybody after being picked to finish last. It ’s something that stays with you more so than other personal accomplishments.”Pat DyeHead Coach - East Carolina University (1974-79), University of Wyoming (1980), Auburn University (1981-92)A coaching legend, Pat Dye’s career began with success at East Carolina and peaked at Auburn University, where he led the Tigers to their first SEC title in 26 years. In 1974, Dye began his head coaching career with East Carolina. In six years, his East Carolina teams never won fewer than seven games in a season, and in 1978 he guided the Pirates to an Independence Bowl victory, the program’s first bowl appearance in 13 years.Following one year at Wyoming, Dye found a home with the Auburn Tigers.Prior to his arrival, Auburn had won only one SEC title in 48 years. During Dye’s 12 seasons with the Tigers, they took home four SEC titles, including three straight from 1987-89. Named National Coach of the Year in 1983, he is one of only seven coaches in college football history to have coached a winner of the Heisman Trophy, Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award.A three-time SEC Coach of the Year, Dye coached the Tigers to six bowl victories in nine appearances and 99 victories overall. Upon retirement, his total coaching record includes 153 victories against only 62 losses and five ties for a win percentage of .707. Dye currently resides in Notasulga, Alabama.On what he remembers most about coaching college football… “I started back as a player in Georgia in 1957, coached under Bear Bryant at Alabama for 9 years, became a head coach. Looking back on your life and thinking about all the people who contributed to where I am, it’s a humbling experience, a ride I never could’ve dreamed I would have.”On one special moment throughout his long coaching career….To me the highlight was getting the job at Auburn University in 1981.Everything I’ve done to that point, everything just falls into place. That truly was a special moment for me and one I’ll never forget.”Don NehlenHead Coach - Bowling Green State University (1968-76), West Virginia University (1980-2000)The greatest coach ever at West Virginia University, Don Nehlen became the 17th coach in NCAA Division I-A history to record 200 career victories.After winning 53 games in nine seasons at Bowling Green, Nehlen firmly planted himself on the college football landscape at West Virginia. Named National Coach of the Year in 1988, he coached more seasons (21) and won more games (149) than any other coach in Mountaineer history. Selected to coach in numerous Blue-Gray, East-West Shrine and Hula Bowl all-star games, Nehlen coached 15 First Team All-Americas and 82 First Team All-Conference performers.Helping the Mountaineers to two undefeated regular seasons in 1988 and 1993, Nehlen guided the team to 13 bowl game appearances, 17 winning seasons and the 1993 BIG EAST Conference title. His career record included 202 wins,128 losses and eight ties.The 1997 president and a current trustee of the American Football Coaches Association, Nehlen received the 2002 Distinguished West Virginian Award from the WV Broadcasters Association. An all-time great, he is a member of the Mid-American Conference, Bowling Green State University, Gator Bowl and West Virginia University Halls of Fame. Nehlen continues to reside in Morgantown, West Virginia.On how his life experiences led him to the College Football Hall of Fame… “I grew up in Canton, Ohio, a hotbed for high school sports and football in particular, and I knew I always wanted to coach, I just didn’t know what. I mean I liked football, basketball, and baseball. I wanted to do everything.I just started at the bottom of high school, started at the bottom, got into college coaching, went to West Virginia, most of our kids hadn’t ever played on a winning team. But they were a good bunch of guys, they wanted to win, and the school built new facilities, and things just took off from there.”On dealing with increased expectations after years of success… “Expectations are good. When you coach at a school that expects to win, they normally do, you get what you expect and demand. Later on, when we had kids come to West Virginia, they expected to win, and I think that’s good.”DIVISIONAL ENSHRINEE BIOGRAPHIESKevin DentJackson State University (Miss.)Defensive Back, 1985-88A fierce defensive talent, Jackson State’s Kevin Dent will become the first defensive player and third overall in school history to enter the College Football Hall of Fame, joining legends Walter Payton and Willie Richardson.A constant interception threat, Dent is the school’s only three-time First Team All-America selection (1986-88). A three-time Sheridan Black College National Defensive Player of the Year, he led the nation in interceptions in1986 and currently ranks among the Top 25 in NCAA Division I-AA history with21 career picks.At 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Dent was the leader of a defense that vaulted the Tigers to three consecutive Southwest Athletic Conference championships and a remarkable 27-1 conference record. A three-time First Team All-Conference selection, he was twice named SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.A two-time Mississippi Sports Writers All-Mississippi Team selection, Dent currently ranks fourth all-time at Jackson State in single-season interceptions (11 in 1988). A community minded individual, he continues to reside in Jackson, Mississippi.John FrieszUniversity of IdahoQuarterback, 1986-89Arguably the greatest player in the 109-year history of the University of Idaho, quarterback John Friesz will become the school’s first-ever inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.A two-time First Team All-America selection, Friesz twice led the nation in passing and received the 1989 Walter Payton Award as Division I-AA’s National Player of the Year. With over 10,000 career passing yards, he ranks among the Top 20 in Division I-AA history.A Big Sky Conference legend, Friesz was named conference Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference three times while leading the Vandals to three straight conference championships. An eight-time conference Player of the Week mention, he broke virtually every school single-season and career passing record. For all of his prowess, the team’s Most Valuable Player Award was renamed the John Friesz Award.Drafted in 1990 NFL Draft, Friesz went on to enjoy a 10-year professional career with four teams. An active member in his community, he has hosted a golf tournament benefiting the American Diabetes Association. A member of Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Friesz also participates in numerous charity events for the Specials Olympics.Ronnie MallettUniversity of Central ArkansasEnd, 1978-81A talented wide receiver with impeccable hands and a nose for the ball, Ronnie Mallett will become the University of Central Arkansas’ first-ever inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame.An offensive force, Mallett earned First Team NAIA All-America honors from 1979-81, the first in school history to achieve the distinction three times.A team leader and motivational source, he helped guide Central Arkansas to a33-8-2 record and three conference championships in four seasons.A three-time All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference selection, Mallett shattered numerous receiving records, many of which he still holdsincluding: single game receiving yards (242), career touchdown receptions(30) and career receiving yards (2,649). To date, Mallet ranks in UCA’s Top 10 in 20 record categories for receiving.Despite UCA only averaging 20 pass attempts per game during Mallet’s four-year tenure, he is tied for the school record with nine 100-yard receiving games and has three of UCA’s four 200-yard receiving game performances.Jerry RiceMississippi Valley State UniversityWide Receiver, 1981-84Widely regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in football history on any level, Mississippi Valley State’s Jerry Rice will join his teammate Willie Totten as both ends of the famed Delta Devil “Satellite Express” will now be members of the College Football Hall of Fame.A two-time First Team All-America selection, Rice finished ninth in the 1984 Heisman Trophy voting as he set numerous Division I-AA records including single-season receptions (103) and receiving yards (1,450). A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, Rice was named the 1984 SWAC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year for the State of Mississippi. A member of the Super South 11, he shattered school records with 310 career receptions, 4,856 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns.Drafted in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Rice became arguably the greatest player in NFL history. In 20 seasons, he was named to the Pro Bowl 13 times, won three Super Bowls and broke virtually every receiving record. His NFL totals exceed 1,500 receptions, 22,000 receiving yards and 200 touchdowns.In the community, Rice volunteers with the March of the Dimes, Packard Children’s Hospital, Nike PLAY program, Team Up for Healthy Kids, United Way and The Jerry Rice “127” Foundation.Coach Dick FarleyWilliams College (Mass.) (1987-2003)Head Coach, 114-19-3, .849A fixture at Williams College for 17 years, Dick Farley brought the Ephs to great heights and established himself as one of the greatest Division III coaches of all-time.The only coach in Williams history to post a perfect season – a feat he accomplished five times, Farley was named Gridiron Club of Greater Boston New England Coach of the Year four times, NESCAC Coach of the Year twice and Division III Regional Coach of the Year in 1996 by AFCA. The recipient of the Johnny Vaught Lifetime Achievement Award, he recorded New England’s longest Division III win streak (23 games).In 17 years, Williams did not have a losing season on Farley’s watch. He recorded 128 consecutive games without back-to-back losses, amassed 11 seasons with at least seven wins and had 12 seasons with one or zero losses.A masterful leader, he coached nine First Team All-Americas.Williams’ all-time winningest coach, Farley retired with an overall record of 114-19-3 for a win percentage of .849, which currently ranks him sixth among coaches in all divisions in college football history.Coach John GagliardiCarroll College (Mont.) (1949-52), Saint John’s University (Minn.)(1953-present)Head Coach, 432-118-11, .780In 2003, John Gagliardi won his 409th game to pass Eddie Robinson as the winningest coach in the history of college football. Few people have influenced the game of football more on the small college level, and he isn’t done.Last season, Gagliardi’s 57th, tied him with fellow Hall of Famer Amos Alonzo Staggs for most seasons coached in college football history. His teams have won four national championships, 27 conference titles and have appeared in 51 national playoff games. Despite his long tenure, Gagliardi has had only two teams with losing records and none since 1967.To date, Gagliardi has a remarkable record of 432-118-11 for a winning percentage of .780. In 1993, the trophy that has annually been given to the Player of the Year on the Division III level was renamed the Gagliardi Trophy in recognition of the coach’s career and influence.A leader on the gridiron and off, Gagliardi has served as athletics director at both Carroll College and Saint John’s. In addition to football, he has coached and won championships in track and ice hockey at SJU. His insights and strategy have been documented in four books written about the coach.Coach Vernon “Skip” McCain(Posthumously)Maryland State College (1948-63)Head Coach, 102-21-5, .810For more than a quarter of a century Maryland State College was regarded as a football powerhouse among historically black colleges. The architect of16 of these teams was head coach Vernon “Skip” McCain.Named Coach of the Year by the Pigskin Club of Washington in 1950, McCain led his teams to four Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference titles and never recorded a single losing season in 16 years at the helm.With a career record of 102-21-5, McCain is one of only 28 coaches in the history of college football to have a winning percentage greater than .800 among those whom have coached at least nine seasons. A leader of men, he guided MSC to three undefeated seasons and seven seasons of seven wins or more. For all of his accomplishments, he was named to the MSC and Langston University Halls of Fame.In the community, McCain served as the school’s athletics director, head baseball coach and head basketball coach during his career. An active member of the Metropolitan United Church, he was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Langston University Alumni Association.2006 ENSHRINEMENT FESTIVAL AWARD HONOREESCHRIS SCHENKEL AWARDHonoring a college football broadcaster who has had a long and distinguished career Johnny Holliday University of MarylandSince 1979, Holliday’s distinctive voice has been synonymous with Terrapin football and basketball, serving as the school’s play-by-play announcer for more than 1,075 games as well as the host of the school’s coaches’ shows.Considered Washington, D.C.’s most versatile broadcaster, he has announced for nine bowl games, five Olympics, the Washington Redskins, and the Masters. A 25-year veteran with ABC sports, his sports reports are heard mornings coast-to-coast on the ABC Radio Network.A 2003 inductee into the Radio-Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Holliday penned a 2002 autobiography entitled “Johnny Holliday, from Rock to Jock,” highlighting his transition from the nation’s No. 1 Top 40 disc jockey in the 1960s to his current position as a renowned sports broadcaster.Holliday is also heavily involved in charity work, having raised over $1.5 million for various causes, and he has had a flourishing acting career with more than 30 leading roles in Summer Stock productions. Career highlights include playing the last record on 1010 WINS before the New York station went all news in 1965, emceeing the Beatles last concert, at Candlestick Park, in 1966 and spotting for Chris Schenkel during the Cleveland Browns – New York Giants’ games in the early ‘60s.THE BERT MCGRANE AWARDPresented by the Football Writers Association of America for distinguished service to the organization and in the promotion of college football John Junker President/CEO, Tostitos Fiesta Bowl President/CEODuring his 17-year tenure with the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl, first as executive director and now as president and chief executive officer, John Junker has presided over three national championship games and will oversee a fourth in January 2007.Junker played a pivotal role in the Fiesta Bowl’s entry into the Bowl Championship Series, and helped expand the events hosted by the Bowl’s volunteer-based committee to more than 50 a year, including three bowl games (Insight Bowl, Tostitos Fiesta Bowl and BCS National Championship Game) in the 2006-07 bowl season.In 2003, Sports Illustrated named him the seventh most powerful person in college football. Junker recently joined tournament of Roses director Dave Davis as representatives from BCS bowl games on the NFF board.His vision has played a key role in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl’s expansion into one of the nation's leading civic celebration, and he has worked to see the organization dramatically increase its popularity as a community-based and volunteer-driven year-round entity.2006 Enshrinement Festival ScheduleFRIDAY, AUGUST 11Enshrinement Celebrity Golf ScrambleRegistration - 7:30 a.m., Shotgun Start - 9:00 a.m. (Blackthorn Golf Club, South Bend, Ind.)Enshrinement Gathering on the Gridiron5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Outdoor concert on the Hall of Fame’s GridironPlaza)Autograph Session “A”5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Gridiron Plaza – Autograph Tent)SATURDAY, AUGUST 12Enshrinement FanFest9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Hall of Fame and surrounding area)Enshrinement Parade9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. (Downtown South Bend) Autograph Session “B”11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Gridiron Plaza – Autograph Tent)Enshrinee Flag Football Game12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Gridiron Plaza)Enshrinee Youth Football Clinic1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. (Hall of Fame Gridiron Plaza) Enshrinee Autograph Session “C”3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Hall of Fame Gridiron Plaza – Autograph Tent)Enshrinement Reception, Silent Auction, & Dinner and Show Reception and Silent Auction: 6:00 p.m., Dinner and Show: 7:30 p.m.(Century Center)Event features the official enshrinement of the 2006 Hall of Fame Class as well as the presentation of the Chris Schenkel Award to University of Maryland broadcaster Johnny Holliday and the Bert McGrane Award to Tostitos Fiesta Bowl President/CEO John Junker.** Visit www.collegefootball.org for detailed information on each event **ABOUT THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION & COLLEGE HALL OF FAME With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, a non-profit educational organization, runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. The NFF presents the MacArthur Trophy, the Draddy Trophy, presented by HealthSouth, and releases the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) Standings. NFF programs include the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., Play It Smart, the NFF Center for Youth Development Through Sport at Springfield College (Mass.), the NFL-NFF Coaching Academy, and scholarships of over $1 million for college and high school scholar-athletes. Learn more at www.footballfoundation.org.ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMEThe College Football Hall of Fame, an initiative of The National Football Foundation, stands as one of the nation’s premier sports shrines, preserving and dramatizing the history of the game to an ever broadening audience of fans while holding up the greatest players and coaches as role models who highlight the game’s positive values. For more information on the College Football Hall of Fame and its 2006 Enshrinement Festival, visit www.collegefootball.org.Contacts:Phil Marwill, director of communicationsPhone: 1-800-486-1865, ext. 118David Saba, public relations coordinator College Football Hall of FamePhone: 574-235-5717