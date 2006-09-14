Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

Don Hansen's Football Gazette Blog of information, comments, notes, and tidebits on Small College Football. NCAA 1-AA & Mid Major, Division II & Mid Major, Division III, NAIA, and NCCAA

Thursday, September 14, 2006

Peterson to Be Recognized at Halftime of Football Game

Senior to Be Honored for Act of Heroism

ANNVILLE, Pa. – Lebanon Valley College football team member Jake Peterson (Birdsboro, Pa./Daniel Boone), who helped save the life of a young child earlier this summer, will be recognized for his act of heroism at halftime of Saturday’s home game versus Juniata.

In July, Peterson, a senior safety for the Dutchmen, and his sister, Allison, were working as lifeguards at a pool when 6-year-old Seth Boyce went under the surface. He was removed from the pool by other swimmers, but had stopped breathing after water had filled his lungs. But after Jake and Allison administered CPR, Boyce began breathing on his own.

Boyce and his mother, Jennifer, will join Jake and Allison for the halftime ceremony.

Saturday’s game is a 1 p.m. kickoff.

posted by Don @ 9/14/2006 01:34:00 PM  

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home

 