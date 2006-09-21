Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

News and Notes From Around College Football for September 18, 2006
National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Inc.
Monday’s Chalktalk
First On-Campus Salute for Class of 2006 Announced
Former Jackson State All-American defensive back Kevin Dent will be honored this Saturday by the National Football Foundation for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this past summer. The On-Campus Salute will take place at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson prior to the Tigers’ game versus Mississippi Valley State. Dent was enshrined August 13 in South Bend, Ind., at the NFF's College Football Hall of Fame. The three-time All-American will be the first member of 2006 class to have his On-Campus Salute.
Two-Minute Drill
Indiana head coach Terry Heoppner is “resting comfortably” after brain surgery on Sept. 13, according to the Indiana University website… TCU ran the nation’s longest winning streak to 13 games after defeating Texas Tech on Saturday. TCU QB Jeff Ballard is now 11-0 as a starter, breaking the record for wins to start a career set by College Football Hall of Fame member Davey O'Brien … USC’s Pac-10 record home winning streak now stands at 28 games. USC has scored 20 points or more in 54 straight games. Play It Smart graduate Dwayne Jarrett became USC's career touchdown receptions leader with 31… Oregon is 24-1 in non-conference home games under head coach Mike Bellotti. The Ducks are 5-0 at home versus Top 25 non-conference opponents under Bellotti… North Texas WR Johnny Quinn has caught a pass in 39 straight games… Boston College's Tom O'Brien became the school's all-time leader in wins with 69... Georgia has posted back-back shut-outs for the first time since 1980. That year, Hall of Fame coach Vince Dooley led the Bulldogs to the national title… Southern Illinois became the fifth I-AA school to knock off a I-A school, beating Indiana last Saturday… Tulane recorded its first road win over an SEC opponent since 1989… Florida coach Urban Meyer is the first Gator coach since Galen Hall in 1984-85 to record back-back wins over Tennessee in his first two tries… Auburn's 7-3 win over LSU was the lowest scoring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 1973… The Ivy League kicked off its 50th season last Saturday… Michigan was named Tostitos Fiesta Bowl National Team of the Week… Rutgers is 3-0 for first time since 1981… Wake Forest is 3-0 for first time since 1987… Florida QB Chris Leak became Florida's career yardage leader, surpassing the record established by former Draddy Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel… Iowa LB Mike Klinkenborg (eight tackles) was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation Defensive Player of the Week after leading UI past Iowa State… Alabama starting QB John Parker Wilson’s younger brother, senior QB Ross Wilson of Hoover (Ala.) HS near Birmingham, has been featured on MTV’s “Two-A-Days” documentary as well as the cover of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED… Northwestern State won their 100th game in 31 seasons at Turpin Stadium, defeating Delaware State.
Army coaches and staff members visited the Brooke Army Medical Center and three elementary schools in advance of Saturday's game versus Texas A&M in San Antonio, and the city was treated to a 90-minute parade downtown featuring the bands from both schools and more than 2,000 West Point and Texas A&M cadets. Five hundred tickets were distributed to local service members, with 100 earmarked for burn victims at Brooke Army Medical Center. Six hundred Army cadets made the trip to San Antonio for the game with Texas A&M, half of them were quartered at Lackland AFB, with the other half on their own.
West Virginia might have the most comprehensive walk-on program in the nation: there are 34 non-scholarship youngsters on the 2006 roster, and 26 walk-on student-athletes have been awarded grants-in-aid since 2001… USF is negotiating a home-and-home deal with Illinois… Colorado has agreed to home-and-home series with LSU, Oregon and Utah… Freshman Ray Ray McElrathbey of Clemson was granted a waiver by NCAA to receive assistance from the school in order to take care of his youngest brother, whom he has temporary custody… NCAA President Myles Brand announced an ultimate goal of 80 percent annual graduation rates for all student-athletes after an improvement from 62 to 76 percent in NCAA Division I from 2004-05 to 2005-06… Tennessee’s Volunteer Athletics and Scholarship Fund (VSAF) had a record $13.86 million in donations for the 2006 fiscal year ending June 30, 2006, from over 10,000 contributors… Former letterman and current Shaw University president Clarence Newsome joined Duke athletic administrators and former Blue Devils in a closed door pep talk to Duke athletic teams… Oregon has 384 game-day uniform choices according to an article in USA Today. The Ducks can choose from the following: four colors of jerseys and pants, two helmet options, four colors of socks and two colors of shoes.
Lafayette debuted Fisher Field at Fisher Stadium against Penn… Duke is designing architectural plans for a structural upgrade of Wallace Wade Stadium, including additional restrooms, concession stands and cosmetic improvements… Atlanta-based Gameday Centers announced that they will build a 212 suite luxury complex near the campus of the University of Tennessee… Miami City Commission has selected HNTB and Bermello Ajamil & Partners to provide architectural and engineering services and specifications to redevelop the Orange Bowl.
The 1982 and ’83 Air Force football teams, coached by Ken Hatfield, will be honored at the seventh annual Colorado Springs World Arena Hall of Fame ceremonies on Oct. 25… Former North Carolina coach Bill Dooley’s 1971 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team was honored on its 35th anniversary during the UNC-Furman contest… 1990-93 Memphis teammates Danton Barto and Russell Copeland were inducted into the University of Memphis M Club Hall of Fame… Finalists for the President Gerald R. Ford Legends of Center Award have been named by the Dave Rimington Trophy Committee. They are Bob Johnson of Michigan State, NFF board member and Hall of Famer Alex Kroll of Rutgers, Jim Otto of Miami (Fla.) and 1998 Hall of Famer Jim Richter of N.C. State… The University of South Carolina Hall of Fame inducted Gamecock greats TE Willie Scott and QB Steve Taneyhill on September 14… Play It Smart National Advisory Committee chairman and Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott taught a class and spoke to the football team at Northern Illinois last Thursday… Former Arkansas Razorback and current Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on hand for the dedication of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Stadium at the Episcopal School of Dallas last Friday. A donation from the Jones Family helped fund the project.
The Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year winner will be decided through online voting as well as judging by a selection committee composed of College Football Hall of Fame players and coaches, media and Liberty Mutual representatives. The winner will be announced during a one-hour ABC special on Dec. 16, hosted by Keith Jackson… Former Colorado head coach Gary Barnett has joined Sports USA Radio Network as a commentator for pro and college games… Wheaties announced that three special edition packages out this week will feature Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame… The Ohio State-Texas game drew an 8.2 rating, the highest-rated regular season college football game since 2000… Former Iowa State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Mississippi State coach Jackie Sherrill will speak to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club on Tuesday night.
The Ray Guy Award, sponsored by the Touchdown Club of Augusta, has released its latest watch list of 31 candidates… Dell Computer Corp. will sponsor the 2007 Dell East-West Shrine Game at Houston’s Reliant Stadium… Fresno State head football coach Pat Hill was selected to coach in this year’s Hula Bowl… The Gator Bowl Association and Southeast Toyota Distributors, Inc., have extended Toyota’s sponsorship through the 2007 postseason game… Fans can cast votes online (capitalonebowl.com) for the Capital One National Mascot of the Year by selecting one of the 12 featured in the 5th Annual Capital One All-America Mascot Team.
The NCAA promoted Damani Leech to director of football issues…Syracuse promoted Scott Sidwell to senior associate athletics director for development…Travis Furbee was named assistant athletics director of ticket operations at Clemson… Montana hired Jared Nessland as its director of athletic performance… Western Carolina head coach Kent Briggs was given a three year contract extension…The University of Alabama extended the contract and increased the salary of athletics director Mal Moore… Collie Nicholson, the legendary former sports information director at Grambling died last Wednesday. He was 82.
With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, a non-profit educational organization, runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. The NFF presents the MacArthur Trophy, the Draddy Trophy presented by HealthSouth and releases the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) Standings. NFF programs include the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., Play It Smart, the NFF Center for Youth Development Through Sport at Springfield College (Mass.), the NFL-NFF Coaching Academy, and scholarships of over $1 million for college and high school scholar-athletes. For more information, please visit www.footballfoundation.org
