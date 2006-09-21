Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

EAST COAST BOWL 2006
Petersburg, VA - The East Coast Bowl game is an annual small college All-Star football game that is played the first Saturday following Thanksgiving in Petersburg, VA. East Coast Bowl VI will be played this year on November 25, 2006 at Historic Cameron Field with kickoff scheduled to be around 12:00 noon.
The East Coast Bowl game has quickly become the Thanksgiving tradition in Petersburg. The game last year, won by the South 27-14, featured top seniors from 22 different states. The East Coast Bowl Committee will gather more than 250 nominations for this year’s game, which will be narrowed down to the top 70 Division I-AA, II, III and NAIA athletes. Players will report to Petersburg the day before Thanksgiving and spend the holiday with community members that are less fortunate, including visits to community centers, convalescent homes, and children’s hospitals. The game itself is set-up as a scholarship event, with all of the revenue generated going into a fund for a local high school senior who plans on attending a Division I-AA, II or III college.
We look to build on that success and make this year’s event more memorable. The East Coast Bowl committee would like to invite all Virginia High School Football teams to the game free of charge. To get tickets in advance or free tickets for football teams please email EastCoastBowl@aol.com or go to www.petersburgsports.com for more information.
