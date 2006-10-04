Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

This Week in College Football History: Oct. 9 - Oct. 15
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2006 – As part of an on-going series throughout the fall, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame circulates in advance This Week in College Football History, which takes a look back at some of college football’s landmark moments over the last 138 years. During the season, many of these events are featured in a changing exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind.
*If you choose to use this content in whole or in part, as a courtesy, please credit The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
Featured Moment:
October 14, 1950: The late Francis “Reds” Bagnell, longtime National Football Foundation benefactor and College Hall of Fame member, rushes for 214 yards and passes for 276 yards for a then-national-record 490 yards of total offense in a 42-26 Penn victory over Dartmouth.
Bagnell, who was recipient of the 1950 Maxwell Trophy, was listed as a 160-pound tailback and was eulogized in the U.S. Senate for his contributions to society and sports after his death in 1995. He still is listed in several categories in the Quakers’ record book – 56 years after his illustrious college career ended in ’50.
Other Notable Dates:
October 9, 1943: In the first- ever meeting of Associated Press poll Nos. 1 and 2-ranked teams, No. 1 Notre Dame outlasts Michigan 35-12 in Ann Arbor. The AP national polls began in 1936, and the United Press International coaches’ polls started in 1950.
October 9, 2004: California QB Aaron Rodgers ties an NCAA record with 23 straight completions in a 23- 17 loss to eventual national champion USC.
October 11, 1984: Mark Ryahcych of Concord (W.Va.) intercepted 10 passes against Shepherd (W.Va.), a record among all divisions.
October 11, 1997: LSU upsets four-time defending SEC champion Florida 28-21 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers snap the Gators’ 25-game SEC win streak.
October 12, 1968: Missouri sets an NCAA record with 99 rushing attempts in a 27-14 victory over Colorado. The Tigers rush for 421 yards, turning back the Buffaloes led by 2006 Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Anderson.
October 14, 1889: Christy Mathewson of Bucknell kicked a field goal (worth five points at the time) from 40 yards to help the Bison edge Lehigh 5-0. Mathewson later won 373 games in 17 seasons (1900- 16) with baseball’s New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds.
October 15, 1960: Baylor defeats Texas Tech 14-7 in the Red Raiders first-ever Southwest Conference home game.
Click here to download the PDF and view the photo
With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, a non-profit educational organization, runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. The NFF presents the MacArthur Trophy, the Draddy Trophy presented by HealthSouth and releases the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) Standings. NFF programs include the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., Play It Smart, the NFF Center for Youth Development Through Sport at Springfield College (Mass.), the NFL-NFF Coaching Academy, and scholarships of over $1 million for college and high school scholar-athletes.
For more information, please visit us on the web at www.foot ballfoundation.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Herb Jeffries
phone: 973-829-1933
web: http://www.footballfoundation.com/ NFF Contacts:
Phil Marwill, director of communications
1-800-486-1865, ext. 118
Hillary Jeffries, special projects assistant
1-800-486-1865, ext. 123
Bo Carter, correspondent
*If you choose to use this content in whole or in part, as a courtesy, please credit The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
Featured Moment:
October 14, 1950: The late Francis “Reds” Bagnell, longtime National Football Foundation benefactor and College Hall of Fame member, rushes for 214 yards and passes for 276 yards for a then-national-record 490 yards of total offense in a 42-26 Penn victory over Dartmouth.
Bagnell, who was recipient of the 1950 Maxwell Trophy, was listed as a 160-pound tailback and was eulogized in the U.S. Senate for his contributions to society and sports after his death in 1995. He still is listed in several categories in the Quakers’ record book – 56 years after his illustrious college career ended in ’50.
Other Notable Dates:
October 9, 1943: In the first- ever meeting of Associated Press poll Nos. 1 and 2-ranked teams, No. 1 Notre Dame outlasts Michigan 35-12 in Ann Arbor. The AP national polls began in 1936, and the United Press International coaches’ polls started in 1950.
October 9, 2004: California QB Aaron Rodgers ties an NCAA record with 23 straight completions in a 23- 17 loss to eventual national champion USC.
October 11, 1984: Mark Ryahcych of Concord (W.Va.) intercepted 10 passes against Shepherd (W.Va.), a record among all divisions.
October 11, 1997: LSU upsets four-time defending SEC champion Florida 28-21 in Baton Rouge. The Tigers snap the Gators’ 25-game SEC win streak.
October 12, 1968: Missouri sets an NCAA record with 99 rushing attempts in a 27-14 victory over Colorado. The Tigers rush for 421 yards, turning back the Buffaloes led by 2006 Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Anderson.
October 14, 1889: Christy Mathewson of Bucknell kicked a field goal (worth five points at the time) from 40 yards to help the Bison edge Lehigh 5-0. Mathewson later won 373 games in 17 seasons (1900- 16) with baseball’s New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds.
October 15, 1960: Baylor defeats Texas Tech 14-7 in the Red Raiders first-ever Southwest Conference home game.
Click here to download the PDF and view the photo
With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, a non-profit educational organization, runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. The NFF presents the MacArthur Trophy, the Draddy Trophy presented by HealthSouth and releases the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) Standings. NFF programs include the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., Play It Smart, the NFF Center for Youth Development Through Sport at Springfield College (Mass.), the NFL-NFF Coaching Academy, and scholarships of over $1 million for college and high school scholar-athletes.
For more information, please visit us on the web at www.foot ballfoundation.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Herb Jeffries
phone: 973-829-1933
web: http://www.footballfoundation.com/ NFF Contacts:
Phil Marwill, director of communications
1-800-486-1865, ext. 118
Hillary Jeffries, special projects assistant
1-800-486-1865, ext. 123
Bo Carter, correspondent
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home