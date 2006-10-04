Football Gazette's Small College Football Blog

This Week in College Football History: Oct. 2 - Oct. 8
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Inc.
http://www.footballfoundation.com/news.php?id=962
MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2006 – As part of an on-going series throughout the fall, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame circulates in advance This Week in College Football History, which takes a look back at some of college football’s landmark moments over the last 138 years. During the season, many of these events are featured in a changing exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind.
*If you choose to use this content in whole or in part, as a courtesy, please credit The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
Featured Moment:
October 4, 1997: Kentucky beats Alabama 40-34 in overtime, defeating the Crimson Tide for first time in 75 years (2-31-1).
Bama’s 30-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter sent the game into overtime, tying the game at 34. But, a Tide fumble in OT forced a change in possession, and UK scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass for the game-winner. Kentucky QB Tim Couch passed for 355 yards and four touchdowns en route to the overtime victory.
Other Notable Dates:
October 2, 1970: A chartered plane carrying the Wichita State football team to a game at Utah State crashes in Clear Creek Canyon, Colo., killing 31 of the 40 people on board. Another chartered Martin 404 arrives safely in Logan, Utah.
October 3, 1998: Texas RB Ricky Williams states his case for the Heisman Trophy with a school-record 350 net rushing yards on 37 attempts in the Longhorns’ 54-33 victory over Iowa State in Austin.
October 5, 1968: Arkansas’ Bill Burnett starts a 23-game scoring streak in a 17-7 victory over TCU. The streak ends on Oct. 31, 1970, a record that stood for 32 years.
October 5, 1985: Legendary Grambling head football coach and 1997 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Eddie Robinson surpasses fellow Hall of Famer Paul “Bear” Bryant’s career win mark (324) with a 27-7 win over Prairie View A&M.
October 6, 1923: 1951 College Football Hall of Famer Red Grange of Illinois debuts against Nebraska and rushes for touchdowns of 50, 35, and 12 yards.
October 7, 1916: Georgia Tech wins by the largest margin in college football history, beating Cumberland 222-0 in Atlanta.
October 8, 1955: Oklahoma becomes the first team in 282 games to shut out Texas, defeating the Longhorns 12-0 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
ABOUT The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame
With 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationwide, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, a non-profit educational organization, runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people. The NFF presents the MacArthur Trophy, the Draddy Trophy, presented by HealthSouth, and releases the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) Standings. NFF programs include the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Ind., Play It Smart, the NFF Center for Youth Development Through Sport at Springfield College (Mass.), the NFL-NFF Coaching Academy, and scholarships of over $1 million for college and high school scholar-athletes. Learn more at www.footballfoundation.org.
